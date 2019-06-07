CONCORD, N.H. — The New Hampshire Supreme Court is expected to decide whether a prep school graduate convicted of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old classmate deserves a new trial over ineffective counsel.

Owen Labrie reported to jail in December. The jail says his projected release date is June 24.

The 23-year-old Labrie, of Tunbridge, Vermont, was acquitted in 2015 of raping the female classmate as part of “Senior Salute,” a game of sexual conquest, at St. Paul’s School. But a jury found him guilty of misdemeanor sexual assault charges and endangering the welfare of a child. He was convicted too of using a computer to lure an underage student for sex, requiring him to register as a sex offender.

The state Supreme Court upheld Labrie’s convictions last year. It’s scheduled to rule on the ineffective counsel appeal Friday.

