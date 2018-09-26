OHIO

Lists of priests accused of abuse to be released

Three of Ohio’s six Roman Catholic dioceses now say they will release new lists of priests who have been removed from parishes because of sexual abuse and misconduct allegations.

The Catholic Diocese of Columbus said Wednesday it would release a list in the next few months that will include the names of clergy who have been credibly accused of abuse, whether they are living or dead. The announcement comes a day after the Steubenville diocese said it will make public the names of abusive priests by the end of October and several weeks after the Youngstown diocese made a similar announcement. Youngstown broke off from the much larger Cleveland diocese, which is Ohio’s largest with nearly 700,000 members, in 1943.

The decisions follow a lengthy Pennsylvania grand jury report that listed the names of more than 300 priests and outlined the details of sexual abuse allegations.

Other dioceses in Ohio have said they have previously released the names of priests who have been removed from ministry. But it is unclear how far back those lists reach, and some don’t include the names of priests who have died.

— Associated Press

INDIANA

Woman admits she let boyfriend molest child

A northeastern Indiana woman has admitted to charges that she allowed her boyfriend to molest her daughter, leaving the child pregnant at age 10.

The 33-year-old Marion woman pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges of neglect, aiding child molesting and assisting a criminal. She agreed to accept a sentence of 20 years in prison and five years of probation.

The woman admitted during Tuesday’s hearing that her daughter told her that the boyfriend, Nicholas Deon Thrash, 34, was molesting her, yet she continued to let him live with them, the Chronicle Tribune reported. The woman did not report the molestation or her daughter’s pregnancy to authorities.

Thrash was sentenced last week to 160 years in prison after being convicted of 10 counts of child molestation.

The girl testified against Thrash, saying he molested her at least 15 times.

The Associated Press and The Washington Post are not naming the woman to protect the identity of the girl.

— Associated Press

LOUISIANA

Court upholds state law on abortion providers

A federal appeals court panel has ruled that a Louisiana law requiring that abortion providers have admitting privileges at nearby hospitals does not violate women’s constitutional right to abortion.

Wednesday’s 2-to-1 ruling from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit in New Orleans notes a U.S. Supreme Court decision striking down an admitting-privileges law in Texas. But, the majority said, Louisiana’s law does not impose the same “substantial burden” on women as the Texas law.

The majority said there is no evidence that any Louisiana clinics will close because of the law.

Supporters of the law said abortion doctors need to be able to admit patients to a hospital within 30 miles in case of medical complications. Opponents said the law would make it very difficult or impossible for many women to obtain abortions.

— Associated Press