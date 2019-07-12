YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — A courtroom fight has delayed the sentencing of an Ohio man who has pleaded guilty to the aggravated murder of his ex-girlfriend.

WKBN-TV in Youngstown reports 62-year-old Dale Williams was scheduled to be sentenced in Mahoning County Thursday for killing Elizabeth Pledger-Stewart, of Boardman, in 2017. The proceeding was interrupted when two of Pledger-Stewart’s sons attacked Williams.

One of the sons was hit with a Taser. Both were arrested. They’re being held in contempt of court with further charges expected.

Williams has told investigators he waited for Pledger-Stewart, rammed her car off the road and shot her on Youngstown’s Market Street.

Mahoning County Sheriff Jerry Greene said extra officers were assigned Thursday due to high tensions surrounding the case. He said deputies acted appropriately.

___

Information from: WKBN-AM, http://www.wkbnradio.com

