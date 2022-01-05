Cheryl Rogers, of Starke, Florida, was among the passengers that were returned to Miami on the Norwegian Pearl, which had only left port Monday. Rogers says travelers were told crew members fell ill with the coronavirus.
Matt Daly, of Surf City, North Carolina, said he flew into Miami and was supposed to leave Wednesday on the Norwegian Getaway for a five-day cruise. It was canceled late Tuesday, but Daly and his wife were driving overnight and did not see the notification until they arrived at the port Wednesday.
“I’m never leaving North Carolina,” Daly said. “Too much of a hassle.”
