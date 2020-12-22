State health officials also reported nine new COVID-19-related deaths. The state’s death toll is now 871.
The nine most recent deaths were individuals with underlying health conditions. They ranged in age from 64 to 91. Five of the nine were also residents of a long-term care facility.
There have been 51,056 total cases in Delaware since March. And the state’s seven-day rolling average for percentage of positive tests is at 9.2%. That’s still above the World Health Organization’s recommended mark of 5%.
