Face coverings will now be required in all indoor spaces and missionaries will not travel to their assigned missions unless they have tested negative for COVID-19 or have completed any necessary quarantine periods, said church spokesperson Sam Penrod.
New arriving missionaries will be required to have a negative COVID-19 test when they report to the center, he said.
After several missionaries tested positive this week, all 588 missionaries at the Provo center were tested and a total of 91 tested positive. Very few of those who tested positive reported feeling ill or having any symptoms, he said.
The center is still operating at a reduced capacity and has enough space to separate those who have tested negative from those who have tested positive for the respiratory virus.