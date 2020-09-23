The state is still rolling out its new at-home test. These tests are mailed to to a person and then done over Zoom with a medical professional for instruction. They are then mailed to a lab with results expected in 48-72 hours.
The at-home tests are recommended for people who are 60 years old or older and who might have trouble finding transportation to a testing site.
“We have the capacity to do it so I want to make sure it’s something people take advantage of,” Mr. Schall said.
More information on the at-home tests, including how to request one, can be found at de.gov/hometest.
The state also has 19 permanent testing sites. They include Walgreens, State Service Centers and Public Health Clinics.
A full list of testing sites can be found at de.gov/gettested.
