The state is expanding into its second phase of vaccinations for people over the age 65 as well as certain front-line workers such as police and school staff. Approximately 200,000 Delawareans are eligible for vaccinations under this phase.
The events this weekend will happen in Delaware City and Georgetown. A total of 13,500 vaccinations are planned, with an additional 2,000 Phase 1A health care workers slated to get the shots.
The department says those on the waiting list should wait to receive an appointment invitation for a vaccination event listed on the Vaccine Administration Management System.
