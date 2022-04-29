Coyote attack injures girl on California's Huntington Beach

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. — A coyote attacked and seriously injured a girl on Southern California’s famed Huntington Beach, police said.
Carey said police were working with the California wildlife authorities to track and euthanize the coyote.
Carey said police have conducted increased coyote trapping efforts throughout the city for the past several weeks and asked residents to report coyote sightings.
Huntington Beach, on the Orange County coast, has one of California’s classic surf breaks and is known as “Surf City USA.”
No other information about the girl will be released because she is a juvenile, Carey said.