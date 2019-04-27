SEATTLE — A construction crane collapsed in downtown Seattle on Saturday, and initial reports indicate it damaged several cars.

The crane collapsed on Mercer Street near Interstate 5 shortly before 4 p.m.

No word yet on any injuries.

The Seattle Times tweeted that several vehicles and a building were damaged.

Tweets from the scene showed the crane collapsed on the street, with vehicles stopped in the vicinity.

All eastbound and westbound lanes were closed, and motorists were told to avoid the area.

With Amazon and other tech companies increasing their hiring in Seattle, the city has dozens of construction cranes building office towers and apartment buildings. As of January there were about 60 construction cranes in Seattle, more than any other American city.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.