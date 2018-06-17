TEXAS

Crash after Border Patrol chase kills five

At least five people were killed and several others were hurt Sunday when a sport-utility vehicle carrying more than a dozen people crashed while fleeing Border Patrol agents in South Texas.

The vehicle went out of control at more than 100 mph and overturned on State Route 85, ejecting those inside, Dimmit County Sheriff Marion Boyd said.

Four people died at the scene, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Another died at a hospital.

Most of the occupants were thought to be in the country illegally.

Boyd told San Antonio TV station WOAI that the driver and one passenger were thought to be U.S. citizens. The driver was among those hospitalized, and he and the passenger were in custody.

Some of the injured were taken by helicopter to San Antonio, about 90 miles northeast.

— Associated Press

UPPER MIDWEST

Downpours wash out roads in Minn., Wis.

Lines of thunderstorms crawled across northern Minnesota and northern Wisconsin on Sunday after overnight flash flooding washed out roads and highways, as a heat wave sent temperatures into the high 90s elsewhere in the Midwest.

The National Weather Service issued flood warnings from east-central Minnesota across northwestern Wisconsin because the potential for rainfall exceeded two inches per hour in some places.

Route 2, a major highway across northwestern Wisconsin, washed out early Sunday about 10 miles west of Ashland, the Bayfield County Sheriff’s Office reported. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said a long detour was in place.

In Minnesota, Route 23 was closed for repairs where it washed out at the Nemidji River bridge in Carlton County, about 14 miles southwest of Duluth, the sheriff’s office there said.

Temperatures reached the high 90s Sunday in Chicago.

— Associated Press

Woman dies at festival: A 20-year-old woman has died on the campgrounds at a popular music festival in Delaware that drew tens of thousands of people. WDEL-FM reported that police identified the concertgoer as Caroline Friedman of Philadelphia. She was found unresponsive early Sunday in a camping area at Dover International Speedway and was pronounced dead at a hospital a short time later. WDEL said the cause of death was not known but that authorities don't suspect foul play. She was attending the four-day Firefly Music Festival, an annual gathering held on the grounds of the raceway.

Woman strangles bobcat: A

46-year-old woman strangled a rabid bobcat to death after the animal attacked her in her front yard in northeastern Georgia. The Athens Banner-Herald reported that DeDe Phillips of Hart County went outside on June 7 to take a picture and the animal lunged at her. She grabbed the cat by its throat and didn't let go. Phillips says she grew up in the country, where her father-in-law was once a trapper of bobcats. As a result, she knew something about the animal's behavior. Phillips said she was afraid to call for help because her 5-year-old granddaughter was in the house. Phillips is being treated for rabies exposure and recovering from a broken finger and bite and claw wounds to her hands, arms, chest and legs.

Docter mocks patient: An emergency room doctor in Northern California has been suspended after cursing and mocking a man who said he had an anxiety attack. The San Jose Mercury News reported that Beth Keegstra, a contract doctor with El Camino Hospital in Los Gatos, was suspended after she was recorded on June 11 questioning whether Samuel Bardwell, 20, was sick or just looking for drugs. Bardwell's father, Donald, said his son has anxiety attacks and takes the drug Klonopin. But the college student hadn't picked up a prescription for two days before suffering an attack after basketball practice. The father recorded Keegstra scoffing when Samuel Bardwell said he couldn't inhale. She replied, "You must be dead," and called him "the least sick of all the people who are here." Keegstra couldn't be reached for comment Sunday.

— From news services