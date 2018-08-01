Emergency personnel work at the scene of an auto auction crash that left several people injured, Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018, at Southern Auto Auction in East Windsor, a suburb of Hartford. A man lost control of a car at an auto auction after apparently suffering a medical emergency behind the wheel Wednesday and crashed into other vehicles and pedestrians, leaving multiple people injured, police said. (Jim Michaud/Journal Inquirer via AP) (Associated Press)

EAST WINDSOR, Conn. — Police say a man lost control of a car at an auto auction after apparently suffering a medical emergency behind the wheel and crashed into another vehicle and pedestrians.

The accident happened about 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Southern Auto Auction in East Windsor, a suburb of Hartford.

The driver of the Buick Sedan drove out of a bay and struck four people and another car. The driver of the second car, the Buick driver, and the four people were taken to hospitals with injuries of varying severity.

Police say the Buick driver had to be revived through CPR.

In May 2017, a Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by a 76-year-old employee of the LynnWay Auto Auction in Billerica, Massachusetts, accelerated out of control on the auction floor, killing five and injuring seven.

