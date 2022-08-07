Crash at Texas intersection kills 4 riding in golf cart

Gift Article Share

Crash at intersection kills 4 riding in golf cart Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Four people riding in a golf cart were killed when an intoxicated man driving an SUV ran a stop sign at an intersection in Southeast Texas, police said. Miguel Espinoza, 45, has been charged with four counts of intoxication manslaughter in the crash about 11:30 p.m. Saturday in Galveston, police said. He was being held in Galveston County jail Sunday on $400,000 bond, police said. Jail records did not list an attorney for him.

Galveston police Sgt. Derek Gaspard said that after the SUV failed to stop, it struck a pickup truck, which then crashed into the golf cart that had six people aboard. He said that the golf cart and the pickup were traveling in opposite directions through the intersection on a street that did not have a stop sign.

Police said the adult driver of the golf cart was pronounced dead at the scene, and a woman and two juveniles on the golf cart were taken to a hospital, where they died. The two other passengers — an adult and a juvenile — were in critical condition, police said.

Gaspard said he thinks the rented golf cart was operating legally on the city street. Galveston Mayor Craig Brown said golf carts have become a common mode of transportation in the island resort area.

— Associated Press

Biden leaves isolation after testing negative

President Biden on Sunday left the White House for the first time since becoming infected with the coronavirus last month, settling in for a reunion with first lady Jill Biden in Delaware.

The president tested negative Saturday and Sunday, according to his doctor, clearing the way for him to emerge from an isolation that lasted longer than expected because of a rebound case.

“I’m feeling good,” Biden said before boarding Marine One outside the White House.

The Bidens are scheduled to visit Kentucky on Monday to survey flood damage.

— Associated Press

9 wounded in shooting outside Cincinnati bar: At least nine people were wounded — none critically — in a shooting outside a Cincinnati bar early Sunday, police said. The shooting took place shortly after 1:30 a.m. in the Over-the-Rhine district, a popular nightlife area. A police officer fired one round at a person who fled the scene, but it was unclear if that person was hit, said Lt. Col. Mike John of the Cincinnati police. More shots were fired after that person fled, so police believe at least two people were shooting, he said. All nine of the victims were released from the hospital.

Fourth set of human remains found at Lake Mead: More human remains have been found at drought-stricken Lake Mead National Recreation Area east of Las Vegas, authorities said Sunday. It's the fourth time since May that remains have been uncovered as drought forces the shoreline to retreat. National Park Service officials said rangers were called to the reservoir between Nevada and Arizona on Saturday after skeletal remains were discovered at Swim Beach. Rangers and a police dive team went to retrieve the remains.

— From news services

