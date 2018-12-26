GREENWOOD, Del. — A weekend collision brought an unusual group to a Delaware church’s doorstep: dead, blue chickens.

A Greenwood Volunteer Fire Company post on Facebook says a truck carrying the already dead chickens collided with an SUV on Saturday. The chickens scattered across the House of Praise For All People church had also already been dyed blue.

News outlets report the truck driver works for Valley Proteins, which disposes of animal waste. He was trapped in his vehicle after the crash, and rescued.

Both drivers were hospitalized with what appear to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Trucks carrying chickens have crashed or caught fire at least five times in the past two years in Delaware.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.