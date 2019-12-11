Bahr died in New York in 2008 at age 91, the Bradenton Herald reported. There are no records of her ever living in Florida.

The sheriff’s office found the ashes’ rightful keeper shortly after asking the public for help Wednesday on Twitter.

The ashes came from a nearby property, officials said. They were being stored in a shed and in the care of a family friend. They will now be returned.

It remained unclear how the remains ended up in the field.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD