Crews battle Maryland summer camp fire, no injuries reported

June 29, 2022 at 10:02 a.m. EDT
This image taken from video provided by WJLA shows crews battling a fire at Camp Airy for Boys in Thurmont, Md., on Wednesday, June 29, 2022. The building was empty when the fire broke out and no injuries have been reported, Frederick County Division of Fire & Rescue Services spokesperson Sarah Campbell said. Residents and campers were not in the area of the fire, she said. (WJLA via AP)
THURMONT, Md. — Crews battled a fire at an overnight summer camp in western Maryland on Wednesday morning, but no injuries were reported, officials said.

Firefighters were initially dispatched around 7:30 a.m. for a report of a fire in a building at Camp Airy for Boys in Thurmont, Frederick County Division of Fire & Rescue Services spokesperson Sarah Campbell said.

When units arrived on scene, they found smoke showing through the roof and a second alarm was initiated, Campbell said. About 100 firefighters from Maryland and Pennsylvania were on the scene working to extinguish the blaze, she said.

The building was empty when the fire broke out and no injuries have been reported, Campbell said. Residents and campers were not in the area of the fire, she said.

In a Facebook post, the camp said it was too early to know the extent of the damage, but everyone is safe and accounted for. The dining hall is a hub of activity, so they are relocating many activities, the camp said.

