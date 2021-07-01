“We’re very lucky,” she said.
In 2015, seven hikers were killed there when a storm flooded a narrow canyon.
Roads have been cleared in the park, allowing cars and park shuttles to get around but drivers were being asked to drive carefully and to go slowly around equipment, Rowland said. Shuttle buses were not running in neighboring Springdale, where debris was still being removed, she said.
When the rain started, Stacy Cathey and her husband, Rodney Smith, of Atlanta, who were visiting the park with another couple, were in a van in a parking lot at the entrance Springdale, which they said filled up like a swimming pool within about 20 minutes, KSTU-TV reported.
They were at the bottom of the lot and realized they needed to get to higher ground to avoid being trapped, Smith said.
“I just, pedal to the metal, get the heck out of there,” he recounted.
Zion and the rest of the U.S. Southwest experiences monsoon season during the summer in which afternoon thunderstorms can bring heavy rain. Since many visitors to Zion also travel to other national parks in Utah, Rowland urged them to check the daily flooding potential for the parks in deciding when to visit each one.