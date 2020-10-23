State environmental officials have said the oil spill came ashore Monday at Broadkill Beach and has been spread by tidal action.
Officials on Monday initially estimated that the amount of oil involved was equivalent to about five barrels of oil but said that estimate could grow. The source of the spill has not been determined. The oil was described as “heavy fuel oil” likely leaking from an operating vessel, not crude oil from the hold of a tanker.
