The Indianapolis Parks Board passed a resolution in 2017 to remove the monument once funding was secured, but that never happened. Hogsett said the city was identifying a source of funding, with the expected cost ranging from $50,000 to $100,000.
The parks resolution came after an Indianapolis man was arrested for vandalizing the memorial following a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, fueled by that city’s proposal to remove Confederate statues there. A woman died during the rally.
The monument was commissioned in 1912 for Greenlawn Cemetery to commemorate Confederate prisoners of war who died at Camp Morton in Indianapolis.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.