The fire broke out Thursday evening and burned east toward the Tassajara Zen Mountain Center, a Buddhist monastery located in a remote valley. However, no buildings burned.
The center was evacuated along with the nearby Arroyo Seco Campground.
The steep, remote area meant that more than 450 firefighters had to hike in to battle the flames, officials said. They’re aided by water-dropping aircraft.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
The fire sent up a plume of smoke that drifted east Sunday toward the Salinas Valley.