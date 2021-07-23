At least 2,000 homes were ordered evacuated at some point during the fire, and an additional 5,000 were threatened.
In central Montana, five firefighters were injured when a thunderstorm and swirling winds blew a lightning-ignited wildfire back on them, federal officials said Friday.
They had joined other crews working on the 375-acre Devil’s Creek fire burning in rough, steep terrain northwest of the town of Jordan. The firefighters were building a defensive fire line Thursday when the wind turned, bureau spokesman Mark Jacobsen said.
The fires are among many burning across the U.S. West, where extremely dry conditions and recent heat waves attributed to climate change have made wildfires harder to fight.
— Associated Press
GEORGIA
Man charged in 1988 killing of boy, 8
A convicted sex offender has been arrested more than 30 years after an 8-year-old boy was found dead in the woods of an Atlanta suburb.
James Michael Coates, 56, faces multiple charges, including murder and aggravated child molestation in the 1988 killing of Joshua Harmon, Roswell police announced Friday. He was taken into custody Wednesday after a traffic stop as he rode in an Uber.
Coates, of Woodstock, was arrested after DNA evidence collected from the crime scene linked him to the killing, police said.
Joshua was reported missing by his parents on May 15, 1988, after he didn’t return home for dinner. After several hours of searching, his body was found in a wooded area near the apartment where he lived. Coates lived in the same apartment complex at the time, investigators said.
Police said the case went cold, but they revisited leads over the years, and law enforcement technology improved.
With the permission of his family, police say they exhumed the boy’s body in February 2021 in hopes of finding more evidence. Additional DNA testing was done on evidence from the crime scene, and police say the testing linked Coates to the crime.
Coates has twice been convicted of child molestation for crimes that happened in 1990 and 1993, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. After the 1993 conviction, he spent two decades in prison and was released in August 2013, according to Georgia Department of Corrections records.
— Associated Press
Bull eludes capture days after escape from farm: An escaped bull has eluded capture for several days on Long Island despite searchers employing a helicopter and night-vision equipment along with attempts to lure the roaming animal with grain and a cow. Police in Suffolk County say they began responding to calls about the 1,500-pound bull running loose Tuesday morning after it broke through the fence of a local farm. Residents have spotted the dark-coated bull, since nicknamed Barney, walking across fields, roads and suburban front yards. And it briefly shut down a portion of Sunrise Highway.
— Associated Press