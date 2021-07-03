The Lava Fire, which broke out last week near Mount Shasta, has burned more than 24,000 acres and is about 26 percent contained. On Saturday, Shasta-Trinity Forest Operations Section Chief Trainee Kerri Gilliland said crews have wrangled the fire’s western spread near Highway 97.
To the northeast, the Tennant Fire, burning since Monday in the Klamath National Forest, covered more than 10,000 acres near the Oregon border; the fire is about 17 percent contained.
Meanwhile, nearly 500 people have been dispatched to the rapidly growing Salt Fire near Interstate 5, which prompted evacuations for some roads in the Lakehead area. Since breaking out Wednesday, the fire has destroyed 41 buildings.
— Tribune News Service
TENNESSEE
Pipeline over aquifer will no longer be built
A company canceled plans Saturday to build an oil pipeline through southwest Tennessee and northern Mississippi, and over an aquifer that provides drinking water to 1 million people.
Byhalia Connection said it will no longer pursue plans to build a 49-mile underground artery that would have linked two major U.S. oil pipelines while running through wetlands and under poor, predominantly Black neighborhoods in south Memphis.
Byhalia Connection had said the pipeline would bring jobs and tax revenue to the region. But, in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing Friday, the company said it was canceling the project “due to lower U.S. oil production resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Byhalia Connection would have linked the east-west Diamond Pipeline through the Valero refinery in Memphis to the north-south Capline Pipeline near Byhalia, Miss. It also would have run through well fields above the Memphis Sand Aquifer, which provides drinking water to the Memphis area. Activist groups, lawyers, property owners, national and local elected officials, and even former vice president Al Gore opposed the project.
— Associated Press
Calif. zoo vaccinates animals against coronavirus: The Oakland Zoo is inoculating its big cats, bears and ferrets against the coronavirus as part of a national effort to protect animal species using an experimental vaccine, the San Francisco Chronicle reported Saturday. The doses were donated and developed by veterinary pharmaceutical company Zoetis. Alex Herman, vice president of veterinary services at the zoo, said none of the animals have gotten the virus, but they wanted to be proactive.
— From news services