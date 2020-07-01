Authorities said the brothers traveled to South Bowers Beach on Tuesday along with a 20-year-old female and a 20-year-old male, both of whom were from Philadelphia.
Police said the three males entered the water at low tide to go swimming but were pulled into the river by a strong current when the tide changed.
The woman and the other man were rescued by the assistant chief of the local fire department, who was fishing nearby with his cousin when they heard cries for help.
