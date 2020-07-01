BOWERS BEACH, Del. — Delaware authorities have recovered the bodies of two brothers who disappeared after going swimming in the Delaware Bay.

State police said the body of 21-year-old Kevin George Jr. of Philadelphia was found Wednesday morning in the Murderkill River near where he was last seen after entering the water at South Bowers Beach. The body of 20-year-old Zion George of Tennessee was found about 15 minutes later in the same area.

Authorities said the brothers traveled to South Bowers Beach on Tuesday along with a 20-year-old female and a 20-year-old male, both of whom were from Philadelphia.

Police said the three males entered the water at low tide to go swimming but were pulled into the river by a strong current when the tide changed.

The woman and the other man were rescued by the assistant chief of the local fire department, who was fishing nearby with his cousin when they heard cries for help.

