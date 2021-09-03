While a number of people were taken to hospitals for medical emergencies, no traumatic injuries or deaths were reported, Purzycki said. The mayor declared a state of emergency Thursday to address the “flooding, property damage and dangerous conditions” in the city.
An emergency shelter was opened Thursday for dozens of residents displaced by flooding who need shelter overnight, officials said.
Starting Friday, the city shifts from rescue operations to damage assessment and debris management, Emergency Management Director Willie Patrick Jr. said in a statement.