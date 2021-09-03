WILMINGTON, Del. — Crews rescued more than 200 people in Wilmington by Thursday evening amid extensive flooding caused by the remnants of Hurricane Ida, city officials said.

“Obviously this terrible storm has caused extensive flooding damage throughout the city,” Mayor Mike Purzycki said in a statement.

The rising Brandywine River reached record levels, swamping roads, bridges and homes. The Brandywine entered a major flood stage Wednesday night and by Thursday morning reaching a maximum crest of 23.1 feet, a new record, according to the National Weather Service.

While a number of people were taken to hospitals for medical emergencies, no traumatic injuries or deaths were reported, Purzycki said. The mayor declared a state of emergency Thursday to address the “flooding, property damage and dangerous conditions” in the city.

An emergency shelter was opened Thursday for dozens of residents displaced by flooding who need shelter overnight, officials said.

Starting Friday, the city shifts from rescue operations to damage assessment and debris management, Emergency Management Director Willie Patrick Jr. said in a statement.