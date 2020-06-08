Though the majority of homes and businesses were spared significant damage from a weakened storm, Police Chief Laine Landry said it is a troubling sign not only for Grand Isle, a barrier island located 108 miles south of New Orleans, but for all of the people across the region.

“We are the first line of defense when it comes to storm surge,” Landry said. “If the state loses our line of barrier islands, your next beachfront is going to be just south of New Orleans. It’s scary.”

The third named storm of the new hurricane season shifted inland on Monday, where Cristobal could cause serious flooding as its tropical remnants swirl up the Mississippi River Valley. Heavy rainfall and pockets of flooding probably will accompany the storm all the way to Canada.

Flash flood watches stretch more than 1,000 miles, from the Florida Panhandle to central Wisconsin. The unusual system has the potential to become the nation’s farthest north and west tropical depression in more than two centuries of record-keeping.

The onslaught of hazardous weather comes barely a week into hurricane season in a year already teeming with activity. Cristobal was the earliest third-named storm on record, achieving that status on June 2. Weather experts predict it could be a particularly rough season for the United States, meaning places like Grand Isle could see more threats in coming months.

Grand Isle Mayor David Camardelle said he has been in contact with the state’s congressional delegation, pleading for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to not only fix the damaged sand dunes but also make them stronger by fortifying them with rocks.

Before Cristobal, the dunes were 160 feet wide. By Monday morning, they had lost nearly 100 feet, exposing an interior, sand-filled tube that is supposed to stabilize the entire structure.

“I’m not a sand man, I’m a rock man,” Camardelle said. “Anybody that’s got a beautiful place on Grand Isle facing the Gulf of Mexico, they all want rocks so they can sleep at night. If another tropical depression comes, it will wash the tube into the Gulf. This is an emergency.”

As is sometimes the case with significant storms, the storm surge was more of a threat than the winds. The National Hurricane Center warned that hazardous storm surge was ongoing across the Gulf Coast on Monday, with onshore flow as the system draws north maintaining that threat.

On Sunday, winds gusted to 57 mph in Bayou Bienvenue, La., while Gulfport, Miss., saw a gust of 60 mph. Ship Island, located offshore, measured a wind gust of 64 mph.

But a storm surge of 6.2 feet was observed in Shell Beach, La. — a greater surge than experienced in Miami during the passage of Hurricane Irma in 2017. Because the storm slowed as it approached the coast, and the peak surge coincided with high tide, the surge was significantly higher than anticipated.

Grand Isle is accustomed to being battered by storms, surviving Hurricane Betsy in 1965, Katrina in 2005 and Gustav in 2008, among others. As Cristobal churned in the Gulf of Mexico early Saturday morning, Camardelle ordered a mandatory evacuation, though he knew most locals would choose to shelter in place.

“They know what they’re doing. They’re used to every type of storm,” he said, adding that the coronavirus didn’t impact their storm plans. Grand Isle has experienced only one confirmed positive case, he said. “Like my grandpa told me when I was a little boy, ‘We live on a barrier island. The gulf breeze is always blowing. You always got fresh air. There’s not too many germs out there.’”

By Monday afternoon, most of the water had receded from Grand Isle, though large pools still sat under many of the island’s colorful, elevated homes.

Highway 1 had reopened and life was largely returning to normal. Dena King, 67, and Carolyn Angelette, 72, were back at work. Blue tarps still covered several computers at their Island Realty office, but it was business as usual otherwise.

Neither woman evacuated.

“I knew it wasn’t going to be that big,” King said.

King — who lost her home here during Hurricane Katrina — said she had three or four feet of water in her yard yesterday, but her home stayed dry. Angelette’s home also was spared damage, though the 20 feet of sandy beach behind it appeared to have been washed away.

“We deal with this all the time,” King said of the island’s propensity for flooding. “It’s frustrating, because you don’t know what the storms are going to do. But you lift things up in your house, you move your car to higher ground and you let the water rise. There’s not much more you can do.”

Angelette agreed. “The wonderful thing about Grand Isle is all the flooding is forgotten really soon,” she said. “And we forget it soon because of what we get here before the floods and in between. The way of living here is really awesome. That’s what makes you forget.”

Dean Blanchard, owner of Dean Blanchard Seafood Inc., wasn’t as lucky. His seafood distribution company is located outside of Grand Isle’s levee protection system. By 10 a.m. Sunday, despite clear skies, he watched helplessly as the waters began to rise all around him.

“You could have had lawn chairs and been outside suntanning and the whole time the water is coming up,” said Blanchard, who estimates he sustained several hundred thousand dollars’ worth of damage to his equipment. But he said he has no intention of leaving his home.

“We live in paradise,” he said. “Everybody wants waterfront property. Well, we got waterfront, waterside and waterback. Water everywhere.”

