Aria Berry, 4, waves a Confederate battle flag as she joins her father and about 20 others supporting Confederate heritage in Richmond on Sunday. They were protesting against a recommendation from the city’s Stoney’s Monument Avenue Commission on removing a statue of Jefferson Davis. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

MISSOURI

State's crops suffering under severe drought

Parts of Missouri are so dry that corn crops are suffering and hay for cattle is in short supply, with water becoming increasingly scarce, experts say.

Missouri has had below-average rainfall since winter. The U.S. Drought Monitor map shows that nearly all of Missouri is experiencing drought, with several counties in the northwestern part of the state facing “exceptional” conditions — the most dire classification assigned by the monitor. Conditions were nearly as bad elsewhere along the northern tier and in southwestern Missouri.

Much of the western United States is also experiencing drought. But Missouri is the only Midwestern state with such severe conditions.

— Associated Press

ILLINOIS

1 killed, 22 hurt in Chicago over weekend

The shootings happened largely in heavy bursts, with five people shot within an hour Saturday night, and seven others shot in just over an hour after midnight Sunday morning.

All told, at least 23 people were shot, one fatally, in Chicago over 12 hours between Saturday afternoon and early Sunday morning, including three people shot at a peace event at a park on the Near North Side.

Matthew C. Hudson, 26, was shot in the back about 8 p.m. on the South Side, police said. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

— Chicago Tribune

Kansas elementary schools get gender-neutral restrooms: A Kansas City-area school district that garnered national attention when a transgender student was crowned homecoming queen in 2015 has installed gender-neutral restrooms at two new elementary schools and in some existing locations. The individual bathroom stalls at Rising Hill and Northview in the North Kansas City School District's two new elementary schools are enclosed with floor-to-ceiling walls and lockable doors, the Kansas City Star reported. The restrooms still have an open alcove area with a common trough sink. Both male and female symbols adorn the same sign on the wall outside the bathrooms. The elementary schools opened Wednesday. The district also used a gender-neutral design in renovated bathrooms at two sixth-grade centers and at North Kansas City High School.

Arrest made in theft of donation jar for slain Fla. girl: A Florida woman accused of stealing a donation jar collecting money for the family of a slain ­7-year-old girl has an extensive criminal past. Local news outlets in Jacksonville reported that 46-year-old Tammy Wynnell Crews appeared in court Sunday on a grand theft charge. A judge set bond at $10,000. It wasn't immediately clear whether she has a lawyer. Records show Crews has been arrested 12 previous times and has multiple drug and prostitution convictions. Investigators say the jar containing about $600 was taken from a restaurant near the site where Heidy Rivas Villanueva was killed on Aug. 11 in gun crossfire. The donations were intended to help with funeral expenses. Three people have been arrested on murder and other charges stemming from the killing.

— From news services