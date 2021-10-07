“He’s a young, athletic kid, he’s got a good arm, he was a first-round pick for a reason,” Crosby said. “We’re just getting ready and looking forward to the challenge. It’s all about us no matter who we’re playing, to be honest. It starts with us. It starts with our get-off, getting after the quarterback consistently, stopping the run, and then feasting. That’s what we got to do, no matter who the opponent is. We’re looking forward to the challenge.”