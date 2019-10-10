The Rev. Gerald Toussaint told The Acadiana Advocate he noticed the cross was missing Friday after a meeting with architect Stephen Juan Ortego.

Ortego says the congregation wanted to use the cross as a relic of the destroyed church. On Facebook , Ortego asked anyone with information to message him.

Toussaint says he’s hesitant to file a report because it might be a “fruitless effort.”

Holden Matthews was indicted in June on federal arson and hate crimes charges.

