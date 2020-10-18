The Miami Herald said the passengers were later transferred to the U.S. Coast Guard.
The cruise ship was in international waters 37 miles off the coast of Palm Beach when it came upon the struggling boat, whose passengers were of various nationalities, cruise line officials said. They were evaluated and quarantined from the crew.
Carnival Cruise Lines aren’t yet in service and had no guests on board when it came to the smaller boat’s aid.
