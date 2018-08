Homeowner Tim Hein stands in his basement, Monday, Aug. 6, 2018, in Willington, Conn., talking about how his foundation is cracking and crumbling due to the presence of an iron sulfide mineral in the concrete. A steady stream of political candidates has visited Heim’s home prior to this year’s election, promising they’re the ones who can finally help the affected homeowners find a way to cover the massive cost of fixing their homes. (Susan Haigh/Associated Press)

WILLINGTON, Conn. — A part of eastern Connecticut where many homeowners are dealing with crumbling foundations is becoming a popular stop for political candidates seeking statewide office.

The president of the Connecticut Coalition Against Crumbling Basements says he’s had Democratic and Republican candidates for governor and other offices visit his home and tour his basement. Tim Heim says they all have been amazed to see the web of cracks spreading in the concrete walls.

The latest visitor is a Republican contender for governor, former Greenwich (GREN’-ich) hedge fund manager David Stemerman. With Heim’s house as a background on Monday he unveiled a plan to help affected homeowners.

Heim says he hasn’t heard any really new ideas for helping the thousands of affected homeowners but hopes this political attention will ultimately prove helpful.

