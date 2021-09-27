Federal prosecutors say Griffith actively assisted North Korea in efforts to use cryptocurrency and blockchain technology to conceal its activities, including at the Pyongyang Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Conference held in April 2019.
The State Department denied Griffith permission to travel to the conference, but he went anyway, traveling to Pyongyang via China, according to court documents filed at the time of his arrest.
At the event, he was a presenter and took part in discussions about how to help North Korea, a closely watched U.S. adversary, launder cash and get around commerce restrictions imposed on the country by Washington. Such restrictions have been in place since 2008, amid heightened concerns that North Korea was a national security threat.
Griffith was arrested in November 2019 while living in Singapore.
— Shayna Jacobs
CALIFORNIA
Law gives all voters mail ballot option
Every registered California voter will get a ballot mailed to them in future elections under a bill signed Monday by Gov. Gavin Newsom.
The law makes permanent a change adopted during the pandemic for the 2020 election and the recent recall against Newsom (D). California, the nation’s most populous state, joins several other Western states in mailing all voters a ballot, including Utah, Colorado, Washington and Oregon.
Under the new law, ballots must go out at least 29 days before the election. Voters still have the option to drop off their ballot or vote in person. Before the pandemic, many Californians were already voting by mail.
Newsom signed 10 other voting-related bills on Monday, crafting them as part of an effort to expand voting rights and access.
— Associated Press