The land would be key toward meeting a goal of 110 mph passenger trains between Raleigh and Richmond, Virginia. The two states have been planning for over 25 years on how to create such a service.

“Virginia’s step forward here sets us up for a transaction on our side of the border,” said Jason Orthner, the North Carolina Department of Transportation’s rail director. Orthner said how the department will acquire the Warren County right-of-way and how much it will cost are unclear.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced last week that CSX had agreed to sell 350 miles (563 kilometers) of right-of-way to his state, including 225 miles (362 kilometers) of track.

