Gooding’s criminal case now includes allegations from three women, growing in recent weeks from a lone allegation that led to his arrest in June.

Details of the new allegations weren’t immediately available.

Gooding’s lawyers argued the indictment and accompanying paperwork don’t specify any wrongdoing in that alleged counter.

Gooding has denied all allegations of wrongdoing. He is free on his own recognizance.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD