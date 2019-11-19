The men are being held at the privately run Cibola County Correctional Center in Milan, New Mexico.

Juan Carlos Peña Pavon told the newspaper he spent nine days in solitary confinement.

The 51-year-old Peña Pavon is part of a group of detained asylum-seekers that last month staged sit-ins at Otero County Processing Center in Chaparral, New Mexico.

A spokeswoman at Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s El Paso field office did not respond to an email.

