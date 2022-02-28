Five criminal probes of Cuomo, 64, closed without charges, although some prosecutors said they found accusations against him credible. Oswego County District Attorney Gregory Oakes coupled his decision with a plea to lawmakers to tighten sexual harassment laws.

Cuomo, a three-term governor, has mostly kept a low profile since resigning, but he has begun to poke his head out recently. He told Bloomberg News in an interview in February that he had been “vindicated” by the decisions of the prosecutors.

In August, state Attorney General Letitia James (D) released a bombshell report that found Cuomo had sexually harassed at least 11 women. The probe was met with swift outrage, and Cuomo quit after its release rather than face possible impeachment.

A November state Assembly report bolstered the findings of James’s office, saying that the evidence of Cuomo’s sexual misconduct was “overwhelming.”

But Cuomo has stridently denied the claims against him. His surrogates have painted James’s report as a partisan hatchet job.

— New York Daily News

Feinstein's husband dies after cancer fight

Richard Blum, husband of Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), died Sunday after a long battle with cancer. He was 86.

Feinstein announced her husband’s death in a statement Monday morning that said her “heart is broken today.”

She said her husband, a wealthy San Francisco investor, “left things better than he found them” and was devoted to his family. She described his work for the people of the Himalayas and noted he was a longtime friend of the Dalai Lama’s.

In a White House statement, President Biden called Blum “a successful businessman and proud son of California who dedicated much of his public life to fighting poverty around the globe.”

Biden said he’d served on the Senate Judiciary Committee with Feinstein for 16 years and “during that time, Jill and I came to know Dick as a friend.”

Feinstein, 88, has missed votes in recent weeks as her husband’s health declined; Democrats hold a fragile 50-50 majority. Sen. Ben Ray Luján (D-N.M.) is also absent after suffering a stroke in January. He is expected to return in the coming weeks, ahead of an expected vote in April on Biden’s Supreme Court nominee, Ketanji Brown Jackson.

Several of Feinstein’s colleagues paid tribute to Blum on the Senate floor Monday afternoon. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said it was always a pleasure when the two families would “break bread” together.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat who represents San Francisco, said Blum was a “dear friend, a devoted philanthropist and a proud San Franciscan” who was a donor to arts and anti-hunger programs in the city.

Blum was the chairman of Blum Capital Partners, an equity investment management firm. He was also the former chairman of the University of California Board of Regents and a former chairman of the advisory board for the Haas School of Business at the University of California at Berkeley.

He served on then-President Barack Obama’s Global Development Council.

— Associated Press

Senate passes bill to end gun licensing

The Georgia Senate passed a Republican-backed bill Monday that would do away with the need for a license to carry a handgun in public — eliminating a current background check requirement.

Democrats said the measure would fuel gun deaths and proposed an amendment that would expand background checks, but the GOP-controlled Senate defeated it. Senate Bill 319 passed 34 to 22 along party lines and now goes to the state House.

Facing a primary challenge from Republicans including former U.S. senator David Perdue, Gov. Brian Kemp has backed the revocation. He says Georgia residents should have their constitutional rights protected and be able to protect themselves and their families amid a spike in violent crime.

More than 20 other states allow concealed weapons in public without a permit, according to Stateline, an initiative of the Pew Charitable Trusts.

The bill would do away with the need for a license to carry a handgun in public — either openly or concealed on one’s body.

Georgia currently requires people to obtain a license to carry a loaded handgun outside their own homes, businesses or cars, although people can carry rifles and shotguns in many places without a permit and carry unloaded guns in cases.

To obtain a weapons license, state residents must submit an application and fee and undergo fingerprinting in addition to a background check.

People convicted of felonies and people who have been hospitalized for mental health problems or received treatment for drugs or alcohol in the years preceding the application are not eligible.

Also Monday, a House Public Safety and Homeland Security subcommittee passed House Bill 1358, its version of the Senate bill, with little debate.

The subcommittee also passed House Bill 1378, which would remove Georgia’s legal prohibition against carrying guns in churches.

— Associated Press

Man saved after clinging to ice chunk in Alaska's Cook Inlet: An Alaska man walking on a shoreline wound up clinging to a chunk of ice for more than 30 minutes in frigid water when the shoreline ice broke loose and carried him out into Cook Inlet. Jamie Snedden, 45, of Homer was rescued Saturday near the community of Anchor Point on the Kenai Peninsula. He was taken to a hospital, where he was treated for hypothermia. He was expected to fully recover, Alaska wildlife troopers said. Snedden was swept about 300 yards out into the inlet, near the mouth of the Anchor River. He was not wearing any type of personal flotation device.