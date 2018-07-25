NEW YORK — Gov. Andrew Cuomo says New York is providing another $2 million in aid to the thousands of Puerto Rico residents living in the state since being displaced by Hurricane Maria.

The Democrat announced at a Manhattan news conference Wednesday that the funding will go to organizations providing services for about 11,000 residents of the U.S. territory who’ve arrived in New York since Maria devastated the Caribbean island last September.

Cuomo also reiterated his criticism of the disaster response by Republican President Donald Trump’s administration. He repeated his earlier comment that the federal government’s efforts were “an embarrassment for the nation.”

The governor returned Tuesday from a two-day visit to Puerto Rico, where he helped college student volunteers on rebuilding projects. It was his fifth trip to the island since September.

