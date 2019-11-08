That’s when Crispo says a customer stood up, asked the employee for an apron and got to work. Soon, other customers also jumped in to wash dishes and bus tables.

Waffle House spokesman Pat Warner says a scheduling miscommunication left the lone worker to take care of the restaurant by himself. Warner says Waffle House appreciates the customers who stepped up but prefer their associates behind the counter.

Information from: The Birmingham News, http://www.al.com/birminghamnews

