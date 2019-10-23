Officials say they discovering an alleged structuring scheme attempting to violate federal currency reporting requirements. They didn’t elaborate.
The agents were charged with money laundering and turned over to Miami-Dade Police.
American Airlines said in statement that it’s cooperating with law enforcement and taking the “matter seriously.”
International travelers arriving or departing with more than $10,000 are required to report all currency.
