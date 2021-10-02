Overall, the probe by the Department of Homeland Security’s Office of Inspector General found that border authorities had legitimate reasons to launch the tracking operation against 51 Americans. But the resulting report, released Sept. 20, also found a broad misunderstanding within Customs and Border Protection of the rules surrounding placing computer “lookouts” on U.S. citizens, which probably led to several people being inappropriately targeted.
And while the oversight investigation found no evidence that CBP officials targeted the U.S. citizens to harass or retaliate against them, the probe also encountered conflicting narratives, deleted records, and at least one falsehood used to justify enforcement action, according to the report.
Henry Moak, chief accountability officer for CBP, responded to the report in a letter that concurred with each of the six recommendations.
Missing teen's body found, police believe
Police have discovered what they believe is Miya Marcano’s body, Florida law enforcement officials announced Saturday.
Marcano, 19, missed a flight to Fort Lauderdale and stopped responding to her family’s calls and texts last week, family members said. They reported the Valencia College student missing Sept. 24.
After days of searching, what are believed to be Marcano’s remains were found Saturday morning in a wooded area near Tymber Skan apartments in Orlando, according to officials. Marcano’s family has been notified, Orange County Sheriff John W. Mina (D) said. The cause of death has not been determined.
Police said someone had entered Marcano’s home at the Arden Villas apartment complex the same day she stopped replying to family members’ calls. She also worked at the apartment complex. A key fob used to get into her apartment belonged to the maintenance department, authorities said, though she had not submitted a maintenance request.
Officers obtained an arrest warrant for one of Marcano’s co-workers, 27-year-old Armando Manuel Caballero, a maintenance worker who they said would have had access to the key fob. Before he could be arrested, police found Caballero’s body Monday in the Camden Club Apartments in a suburb of Orlando. The cause of his death appeared to be suicide, Mina, the sheriff, said Monday.
Officials said Marcano had repeatedly rejected romantic advances from Caballero.
“We are not looking for any other people,” Mina said Saturday. “We believe pretty conclusively that Armando Caballero is responsible for this crime and there is not any other person or persons that we are looking for in this case.”
Although police are “very certain” that the remains are Marcano’s, Mina said, a medical examiner will make the official identification.
