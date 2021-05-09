Experts said that gasoline prices are unlikely to be affected if the pipeline is back to normal in the next few days but that the incident — the worst cyberattack to date on critical U.S. infrastructure — should serve as a wake-up call to companies about the vulnerabilities they face.
The pipeline, operated by Georgia-based Colonial Pipeline, carries gasoline and other fuel from Texas to the Northeast. It delivers about 45 percent of fuel consumed on the East Coast, according to the company.
It was hit by what Colonial called a ransomware attack, in which hackers typically lock up computer systems by encrypting data, which paralyzes networks, and then demand a large ransom to unscramble it.
— Associated Press
Space
SpaceX mission to be funded by dogecoin
SpaceX will launch the “DOGE-1 Mission to the Moon” in the first quarter of next year, with Elon Musk’s commercial rocket company accepting the meme-inspired cryptocurrency dogecoin as payment.
“SpaceX launching satellite Doge-1 to the moon next year — Mission paid for in Doge — 1st crypto in space — 1st meme in space,” Musk said in a tweet.
Geometric Energy Corp. announced the dogecoin-funded mission earlier on Sunday, with the statement not disclosing the mission’s financial value.
“This mission will demonstrate the application of cryptocurrency beyond Earth orbit and set the foundation for interplanetary commerce,” Tom Ochinero, SpaceX’s vice president of commercial sales, was quoted as saying in the statement released by Geometric Energy.
Musk said on Twitter in April that SpaceX was going to put a “literal Dogecoin on the literal moon.”
Dogecoin lost more than a third of its price on Sunday, after Musk called it a “hustle” during his guest-host spot on the “Saturday Night Live” comedy sketch TV show.
Musk’s tweets this year turned the once-obscure digital currency, which began as a social media joke, into a speculator’s dream.
On crypto data tracker CoinGecko.com, dogecoin has jumped more than 800 percent over the past month and is now the fourth-largest digital currency, with a market capitalization of $73 billion. It hit a record high Thursday above $0.73.
Electric carmaker Tesla, where Musk is chief executive, said in February that it bought $1.5 billion worth of bitcoin and that it would soon accept it as a form of payment for its electric cars, a large stride toward mainstream acceptance that sent bitcoin soaring to a record high of nearly $62,000.
— Reuters
ARIZONA
Shooting at Phoenix hotel leaves 1 dead
One man was killed and seven other people were wounded in a shooting inside a downtown Phoenix hotel after an argument early Sunday, police said. Officers responded to a call about a shooting at the Hyatt Regency Phoenix hotel about 12:30 a.m.
Police said a group of people between the ages of 18 and 22 who all were attending a function inside the hotel had an argument that escalated into shots being fired.
"We do believe this is an isolated incident and not a random act," police spokeswoman Sgt. Maggie Cox said, adding that detectives were still interviewing witnesses.
"There was definitely more than one shooter," she said. "After the argument, different people within that group began shooting at each other."
It was unclear what kind of event was being held at the upscale hotel located near the city's convention center and close to the Arizona Diamondbacks' ballpark and the Phoenix Suns' basketball arena.
Tom Delaney, general manager of the Hyatt Regency Phoenix, said in a statement that “the safety and security of our guests and colleagues is a top priority and we are assisting local authorities with the matter” and directed all inquiries to the police department.
Cox said arriving officers removed the hotel staff from the building before doing a search to make sure there wasn’t an active shooter.
They located a man who was declared dead at the scene and then helped the wounded — six men and one woman — get treatment before they were taken to hospitals.
They had “various injuries . . . gunshot wound injuries” not believed to be life-threatening, Cox said.
The names of the dead man and the seven wounded weren’t immediately released.
Police were processing evidence and reviewing surveillance video to determine the specific details of the shooting, according to Cox.
— Associated Press
14-year-old fatally shot in Chicago: A 14-year-old boy was fatally shot Saturday night on Chicago's West Side, and police detectives are investigating the shooting as a homicide. The teenager was found in the first block of South Springfield Avenue, near Madison Street, west of Garfield Park about 9:30 p.m., police said. He was suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen, according to a statement from police. The boy's injuries were so severe that he was unable to tell investigators what happened, authorities said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he later was pronounced dead. The medical examiner's office identified him as Eddie Thigpen, 14, of West 12th Place. Chicago police originally said the boy was 13. No arrests have been made and police did not release additional details.
— From news services