Cyclist on fundraising trek killed in South Dakota crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Authorities say a Canadian bicyclist who was raising money for his granddaughter’s kidney transplant with a long-distance ride died from injuries suffered when he was struck by a truck driver in South Dakota.
He died Monday at a hospital in Sioux Falls, according to the South Dakota Highway Patrol.
Petit, 53, was planning to cycle 838 miles (1,349 kilometers) from Winnipeg to Hot Springs in the Black Hills of South Dakota, where there’s a fountain of natural spring water called the Kidney Springs. Petit carried a sign along the route that said, “Let’s make anything possible.”
The 65-year-old truck driver, from Brandon, South Dakota, was not hurt. The patrol is investigating whether to file charges against him.