In Rio Grande do Sul, another affected state, there were more than 1,100 evacuees.
The storm knocked down trees and power poles, and caused landslides. In Santa Catarina, more than 700 thousand people were without electricity on Wednesday morning.
Authorities warned that strong winds will persist on Wednesday and said flooding could occur in southern coastal regions.
