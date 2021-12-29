According to the autopsy report, the 5-foot-10, 135-pound Lofton was brought to the juvenile center at about 1 a.m. Sept. 24 after resisting police and assaulting one or more officers called to the scene of a reported disturbance. The report said that when staff later let Lofton out of a cell to use the restroom, he was uncooperative and punched a staff member in the head.