Hannah, a friend of Salma Gomez and Chloe Robison who asked to only go by her first name, places flowers at a small memorial near the site of a fatal car crash that killed the two teens, Wednesday, July 25, 2018, in Atascocita, Texas. Authorities in Texas say a teen driver will face criminal charges after a violent crash that split his vehicle in half and killed two 16-year-old passengers. (Steve Gonzales/Houston Chronicle via AP) (Associated Press)

HOUSTON — Prosecutors say a 17-year-old driver drank a whole bottle of wine before crashing into trees, splitting his car in two and killing his two 16-year-old female passengers in suburban Houston.

Harris County prosecutors told a judge that Jaggar Smith had slurred speech and red eyes after the wreck early Wednesday. Prosecutors say he told authorities he drank a bottle of MD 20/20, also known as Mad Dog.

Salma Gomez and Chloe Robison were killed in the crash. The teens all attended Atascocita High School, northeast of Houston.

Smith, accompanied by his parents and attorney Chip Lewis, made a preliminary court appearance Thursday. He’s charged with two counts of intoxication manslaughter.

Lewis described Smith as so overcome “he’s almost unable to speak.” Smith is free on $60,000 bond.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.