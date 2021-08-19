“I always told (my agent) what I wanted to do and I made ‘Little Woods,’ which was a really great experience, but I also really wanted to do bigger films, genre films and horror and Marvel movies,” DaCosta, 31, said. “He introduced them to my work and it just ended up working out...I don’t want to pitch for something if I don’t really have a clear idea and a passion for what it will be. I think they responded to that level of detail and the passion that I had.”