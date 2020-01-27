“Ineptitude and mistaken religious beliefs do not equal child abuse,” he said.

But prosecutors argued that Welch, who has three other children, believed Mary would be too weak to help on his farm near Cedar Springs.

AD

“This is torture,” assistant prosecutor Kim Richardson said.

Welch called 911 about 90 minutes after he found his daughter dead in her crib. The dispatcher asked how he was doing.

“You know, just another day. It is what it is,” according to a recording of the call.

Welch’s wife, Tatiana Fusari, also faces child abuse and murder charges.