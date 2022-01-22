But Dickey’s performance in “A Love Song” — terse, tender and human to the core — is easily one of the most endearing of this year’s Sundance Film Festival, which is playing virtually this year due to the pandemic. Like its title, “A Love Song” is simple and direct. Dickey plays Faye, a widow who has parked her pickup and trailer at campsite number seven on a Colorado mountain lake. For dinner she has fresh-caught crawfish and a can of Busch. Every so often, she gives the dial on her radio a spin, and something good comes on. Faye, still nursing her loss, is trying to tune in again to a lost frequency.