The ruling leaves the 31-year-old former officer as the sole defendant in the suit, which argues she used excessive force and that better police training could have prevented Jean’s death. It makes a large financial settlement unlikely.

In her brief ruling, Lynn wrote that she was upholding a magistrate judge’s decision and dismissing the city because the suit failed “to state a claim upon which relief can be granted.”

AD

Guyger was found guilty of murder for Jean’s death and sentenced to a decade in prison in October. She testified at trial that she mistook Jean’s apartment for her own on the floor below and thought he was an intruder.

Jean, an accountant from the Caribbean island nation of St. Lucia, had been eating a bowl of ice cream when Guyger entered his home and shot him.

A lawyer for Jean’s family did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD