Dallas Police Chief U. Renee Hall said Sunday that police have no suspects or motives in the Friday killing of Brown, who had lived in the same apartment complex as Dallas police officer Amber Guyger and Botham Jean.
A jury convicted Guyger of murder last week for fatally shooting Jean inside his own apartment. Police say the shooting that killed Brown happened at another apartment complex.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD