TEXAS

Dallas officer will be presented to grand jury

The case against a white Dallas police officer charged with fatally shooting a black neighbor in the neighbor’s home will be presented to a grand jury, which could decide on more serious charges than manslaughter, the district attorney overseeing the case said Monday.

Lawyers for the victim’s family questioned why it took three days for Officer Amber Guyger to be charged and why she was so quick to use deadly force in her encounter with Botham Jean, 26, who lived on a different floor in the same apartment complex. She told authorities she mistook the neighbor’s unit for her own.

The officer was arrested Sunday night and booked into jail in neighboring Kaufman County before being released on bond.

When asked why Guyger was allowed to surrender somewhere other than Dallas County’s jail, Dallas County District Attorney Faith Johnson said the decision was made by the Texas Rangers, who are also investigating.

The Dallas County medical examiner’s office said Jean died of a gunshot wound to the chest.

The Jean family hired attorney Benjamin Crump, who is best known for representing the families of Trayvon Martin and Michael Brown. Martin was the black 17-year-old who was fatally shot in 2012 by George Zimmerman, a Hispanic man who was his Orlando-area neighborhood’s watch captain. Brown, who was 18, was shot to death in 2014 by a white police officer in Ferguson, Mo.

Jean grew up in the Caribbean island nation of St. Lucia before attending college in Arkansas.

— Associated Press

CALIFORNIA

Major interstate reopens after wildfire

A major interstate that connects California and Oregon reopened Monday after a wildfire roared along the roadway and forced a six-day closure while burned trees and charred vehicles were removed.

One lane in each direction of Interstate 5 near the Oregon border was reopened with restrictions and warnings of slow traffic, a California Department of Transportation spokeswoman said. With the fire still burning, vehicles carrying flammable materials, including hay, wood chips, lumber and logs, will not be allowed along the 17-mile stretch in Shasta-Trinity National Forest.

The stretch of highway that traverses the West Coast from Mexico to Canada and serves as a main artery for commerce had been closed since Wednesday, when a wall of flames descended from hills along the highway and forced motorists to abandon trucks and cars.

— Associated Press